Child care specialist faces a pair of embezzlement charges in Loudoun County

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

May 11, 2023, 7:30 AM

A women employed by the Loudoun County Department of Family Services has been charged with two counts of embezzlement tied to her work, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Theresa A. Smith, of Haymarket, Virginia, was charged with embezzling approximately $29,000 from the Child Subsidy Program during her time as a child care specialist with the Loudoun County Department of Family Services (DFS).

The sheriff’s office said Smith’s arrest came Wednesday after investigators examined almost a year of Smith’s actions and concluded that she embezzled thousands of dollars from DFS’ child subsidy program.

Investigators found 550 hours were fraudulently billed to the county government between November 2021 and October 2022, according to the sheriff’s office.

Smith, who surrendered at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center, was released on an unsecured bond of $5,000.

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

