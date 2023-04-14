Man accused of fleeing to Dubai after fatal 2021 shooting in Ashburn found guilty

Furqan Syed, who was accused of killing Najat Chemlali Goode in Ashburn, Virginia, and then fleeing to Dubai in 2021, has been convicted of murder.

A Leesburg, Virginia, man who was accused of killing an Ashburn woman and then fleeing to Dubai in 2021 has been convicted.

A Loudoun County jury found Furqan Syed, who was 40-years-old at the time of his arrest in March 2022, guilty on Friday of first-degree murder, statutory burglary and a felony weapons charge in the killing of 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode.

Goode was found inside her home on Connie Marie Terrace on Dec. 30, 2021, with three gunshot wounds, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office. She later died at a hospital.

“It is unfortunate for all involved because there is so much loss, but it is great to be able to have clarity and accountability for such a tragic act,” Loudoun County Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj said in a statement. “We also thank the more than one hundred witnesses who provided evidence and testimony over the last year to ensure that we delivered to the family and the community safety, and justice.”

Surveillance video from the night of the killing showed a tall, thin man in dark clothing approach Goode’s door at 7:29 p.m. One minute later, surveillance footage recorded three shots, according to charging documents.

Days earlier, a man who matched that same description walked to Goode’s door and talked to a witness, who described the man’s behavior as “suspicious,” charging documents said.

The sheriff’s office also said it had digital evidence that put Syed’s cellphone near Goode’s home at the time she was shot.

Syed was caught in Dubai by the Dubai Police Department, Interpol United Arab Emirates and the U.S. Marshals Service a few months later.

Another man, who prosecutors said drove Syed to and from Goode’s home, was charged with being an accessory before and after the murder.

Syed will appear in court for sentencing on July 13.

WTOP Staff contributed to this report.