Loudoun Co. man allegedly used hatchet to kill father, deputies say

The sheriff’s office in Loudoun County, Virginia, has arrested a man accused of killing his father “by way of serious cut,” the sheriff said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house on the 17000 block of Twinoaks Place in Hamilton around 6 a.m. Monday for a reported stabbing. They found David Brown stabbed inside the home with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies also found a hatchet nearby.

Deputies arrested David Brown’s son, Angus Brown, 24, who lived in the home along with his mother and brother, who were in the home at the time of the alleged stabbing. Angus Brown faces second-degree murder charges and is being held at the Loudoun County jail.

Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman said Angus Brown went to a neighbor’s property, where deputies were able to take him into custody.

A neighbor said he looked out the window and saw someone on the ground, but he did not recognize the person because it was dark. He said he and David Brown exchanged greetings when they saw each other on the street and that he seemed like a “very nice guy.”

“To really just start the year off with this is really tragic,” Chapman said. “I feel really bad for this family right now.”

