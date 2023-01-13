DNA match leads to indictment in 2017 arson in Loudoun County

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner, InsideNoVa.com, and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today.

After a DNA match in the state database, a Loudoun County grand jury has indicted a 28-year-old man with arson in connection with a 2017 house fire in Round Hill.

The indictment was handed down Monday against Darrell A. Segraves was handed down Monday charging him with one felony count of arson of an occupied dwelling, Loudoun County fire and rescue said in a news release.

On Nov. 4, 2017, occupants of a single-family dwelling in the 17000 block of Tedler Circle in Round Hill called 911 reporting an odor of gasoline. Fire crews arrived and immediately requested the Fire Marshal’s Office to respond and investigate, the release said.

Investigators determined the fire was intentionally set and began processing the scene for evidence of the crime. While performing a canvass search and utilizing Loudoun’s accelerant detection canine, gasoline contaminated latex gloves with a cardboard matchbox were located, collected, and subsequently examined state forensic examiners, the release said.

At the time of evidence submission, no matching DNA was on file.

As new DNA enters the database, forensic staff can compare new samples against previously submitted records to check for matches using the new information.

On Sept. 16, investigators were notified by the Virginia Department of Forensic Science that DNA collected from the latex gloves matched Darrell Segraves, the release said.

After obtaining a search warrant, a DNA sample was collected from Segraves and re-tested. The DNA samples were a match, confirming Segraves alleged involvement in setting the 2017 fire.

Segraves is currently being held at the Norfolk City, Virginia, Jail on an unrelated arson charge of burning an occupied dwelling.