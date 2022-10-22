Police: Woman groped by man at Target store in Leesburg

Leesburg police said this sexual assault took place just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1200 Edwards Ferry Road NE.

A woman was groped by a man earlier this week at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia — and authorities believe the same man has committed similar offenses at other area Target stores.

Leesburg police said this sexual assault took place just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1200 Edwards Ferry Road NE.

The suspect — described as a 30-year-old man, standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 140 pounds — approached the woman while holding a clipboard and then groped her.

He was wearing a white dress shirt and white pants, a gray denim jacket and black sneakers during the attack.

He left the area in a newer model white Dodge caravan after he assaulted the woman. The suspect was seen walking around the store soliciting donations from customers prior to committing the assault, according to police.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective M. Pacilla at 703-771-4500 or mpacilla@leesburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips can phoned in by calling 703-443-8477.

Below is a map of the area: