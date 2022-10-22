RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Residents ordered to leave Kherson | West, Russia clash over drones | Farmer detained in Ukraine is back | Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing
Police: Woman groped by man at Target store in Leesburg

Matthew Delaney | mdelaney@wtop.com

October 22, 2022, 1:11 PM

A woman was groped by a man earlier this week at a Target in Leesburg, Virginia — and authorities believe the same man has committed similar offenses at other area Target stores.

Leesburg police said this sexual assault took place just before 7 p.m. Wednesday at 1200 Edwards Ferry Road NE.

Suspect in reported sexual assault at the Target store in Leesburg on Oct. 19. (Courtesy Leesburg Police)

The suspect — described as a 30-year-old man, standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 140 pounds — approached the woman while holding a clipboard and then groped her.

He was wearing a white dress shirt and white pants, a gray denim jacket and black sneakers during the attack.

He left the area in a newer model white Dodge caravan after he assaulted the woman. The suspect was seen walking around the store soliciting donations from customers prior to committing the assault, according to police.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective M. Pacilla at  703-771-4500 or mpacilla@leesburgva.gov.

Anonymous tips can phoned in by calling 703-443-8477.

Below is a map of the area:

Matthew Delaney

Matt Delaney is a digital web writer/editor who joined WTOP in 2020.

