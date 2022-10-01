IAN NEWS: Photos | Focus turns to recovery | Ian shows cost of life on barrier islands | Home buyers at risk from lack of flood disclosure laws
Herndon man charged in homicide after crash in victim’s vehicle

Dana Sukontarak | Dana.Sukontarak@wtop.com

October 1, 2022, 10:59 PM

A man has been charged with second-degree murder and grand larceny following the death of a Leesburg, Virginia, man on Friday.

19-year-old Mario R. Hernandez-Navarrate of Herndon, Virginia, was apprehended Friday after being involved in a crash in the victim’s vehicle in Fairfax County, according to a police report. He was arrested on unrelated charges and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, police said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a welfare check at a residence in the 21000 block of Evergreen Mills Road in Leesburg Friday, where 62-year-old Carroll T. Davis, Jr. was found deceased; officials determined the death was a homicide.

Police said the suspect and the victim were known to each other, and that no other persons of interest are being investigated.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Detective S. McCormack at 703-777-1021.

Below is a map of the area where the crime occurred:

Dana Sukontarak

Dana Sukontarak is a Digital Writer/Editor for WTOP.com. She loves haiku poetry, short sci-fi stories and word games. She grew up in Prince George’s County, Maryland, and currently lives in Silver Spring.

