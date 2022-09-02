Va. driver’s education instructor accused of forging records

Twenty-six-year-old Jacob Maffe, a part-time driver's education instructor, was arrested Wednesday on charges of forging public records used to obtain licenses through the Driver's Education Behind the Wheel program.

Twenty-six-year-old Jacob Maffe, a part-time driver’s education instructor, was arrested Wednesday on charges of forging student driving records used to obtain licenses through the Driver’s Education Behind the Wheel program.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified by school district staff who believed Maffe had falsified records for 12 student drivers from September 2021 to March 2022.

Maffe, a Reston resident, is charged with forging of public records, uttering of public records, forging of other writing and uttering of other writing.

A warrant for Maffe’s arrest was obtained on Tuesday, and he was taken into custody the following day. He was released on bond.