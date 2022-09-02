LABOR DAY WEEKEND: Beach Traffic and Weather | Best times for Labor Day travel | DC JazzFest is underway | What to do this weekend | What's open, closed on Labor Day?
Va. driver’s education instructor accused of forging records

Alejandro Alvarez | aalvarez@wtop.com

September 2, 2022, 3:58 PM

A driver’s education instructor has been accused of falsifying records used to help Loudoun County Public Schools students get a Virginia license.

Twenty-six-year-old Jacob Maffe, a part-time driver’s education instructor, was arrested Wednesday on charges of forging student driving records used to obtain licenses through the Driver’s Education Behind the Wheel program.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said it was notified by school district staff who believed Maffe had falsified records for 12 student drivers from September 2021 to March 2022.

Maffe, a Reston resident, is charged with forging of public records, uttering of public records, forging of other writing and uttering of other writing.

A warrant for Maffe’s arrest was obtained on Tuesday, and he was taken into custody the following day. He was released on bond.

Alejandro Alvarez

Alejandro Alvarez joined WTOP as a digital reporter and editor in June 2018. He is a writer and photojournalist focusing on politics, political activism and national affairs, with recent multimedia contributions to Reuters, MSNBC and PBS.

