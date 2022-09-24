RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin stages sham vote in occupied regions | Hundreds arrested in anti-mobilization protests | West works to deepen sanctions
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. sheriff seeking…

Loudoun Co. sheriff seeking information on strong-armed robbery of store clerk

Hugh Garbrick | Hugh.Garbrick@wtop.com

September 24, 2022, 7:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A man robbed a gas station’s convenience store in Sterling, Virginia, Thursday night, according to Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

The man walked in and out of the Exxon gas station — in the 23000 block of Pacific Boulevard, near Dulles International Airport — several times before committing the alleged strong-armed robbery at around 11 p.m., according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

The man reached over the store’s counter and grabbed the clerk’s arm, taking items in her possession, according to the statement. Deputies said the suspect fled the store with the stolen items as well as a pair of sunglasses he had taken off a shelf and worn while in the store.

The store clerk suffered minor injuries and declined treatment.

Detectives with the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, a man in his 20s standing roughly 5 feet 9 inches, left the gas station in a white SUV along with a female passenger.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with more information to contact Detective T. Rodriguez at 703-777-1021. Tipsters can also go through the office’s Loudoun County Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919 or through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

Below is the approximate location of where police said the robbery happened:

Hugh Garbrick

Hugh graduated from the University of Maryland’s journalism college in 2020. While studying, he interned at the Queen Anne & Magnolia News, a local paper in Seattle, and reported for the school’s Capital News Service. Hugh is a lifelong MoCo resident, and has listened to the local radio quite a bit.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon to boost housing stipends in areas where rental costs have ballooned

Cloud Exchange 2022: VA’s Dave Mazik on transforming veteran services

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up