Fire officials in Loudoun County, Virginia, are blaming the spontaneous combustion of mulch and potting soil for a fire that tore through a barn.

Crews were called to a farm on Lincoln Road in Purcellville just before 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, when a caller reported a large barn on fire. Firefighters arrived to find the barn engulfed in flames and smoke.

Hazardous materials units also responded to the scene due to flames encroaching on several propane tanks. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control but remained on scene for an extended period knocking down hot spots.

An investigation later traced the fire’s likely origin to what a news release described as a “spontaneous combustion” of mulch and potting soil from a flower box.

“Spontaneous combustion can happen when a decomposing, organic material such as mulch generates enough heat to ignite without an outside source,” Loudoun County Fire Chief Keith Johnson said.

“Because of this, a large or compacted area of mulch can create sufficient heat to spontaneously combust. Remember, in all cases, mulch fires are more likely to start when the weather is hot, and it has been dry for an extended period.”

Property damage was estimated at $542,000. No people or animals were injured.

According to the Loudoun County fire marshal, homes and business can minimize the risk of a mulch fire by: