Local self-taught chef shows off his skills to thousands on social media

From southern favorites out of Mississippi, to specialty dishes from his hometown Seattle, local Chef Boyd Brown III grew up in the kitchen.

“Those Saturday mornings, smelling the sausage cooking, the pots and pans rattling around, just being around family that knew how to cook,” he said, thinking back to a vibrant childhood and a time when he began to learn about creativity in the kitchen.

Brown, a resident of Ashburn, Virginia, decided to brush up on his skills after a college classmate realized he didn’t know how to barbecue: “I didn’t know what I was doing and so my teammates made fun of me,” he said.

After 16 years of perfecting his craft, he became a celebrity chef in Atlanta before moving to Ashburn.

Now, with nearly 400,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram, Brown is bringing his omelet sandwich and jumbo lump crab melt to the masses in a new way with the release of his e-book next week.

While he has been approached to have his recipes featured at other restaurants, Chef Boyd hopes to one day take it a step further with a brick and mortar location of his own. He said his journey is a reminder to others to always bet on themselves.

“You have to be focused and dedicated,” Brown said.

You can check out his food journey on Instagram and TikTok.