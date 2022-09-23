RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia | Experts: Evidence of war crimes in Ukraine | World opinion shifts against Russia | Ukraine, Russia agree to prisoner swap
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Local self-taught chef shows…

Local self-taught chef shows off his skills to thousands on social media

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

September 23, 2022, 2:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Chef Boyd Brown III.

From southern favorites out of Mississippi, to specialty dishes from his hometown Seattle, local Chef Boyd Brown III grew up in the kitchen.

“Those Saturday mornings, smelling the sausage cooking, the pots and pans rattling around, just being around family that knew how to cook,” he said, thinking back to a vibrant childhood and a time when he began to learn about creativity in the kitchen.

Brown, a resident of Ashburn, Virginia, decided to brush up on his skills after a college classmate realized he didn’t know how to barbecue: “I didn’t know what I was doing and so my teammates made fun of me,” he said.

After 16 years of perfecting his craft, he became a celebrity chef in Atlanta before moving to Ashburn.

Now, with nearly 400,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram, Brown is bringing his omelet sandwich and jumbo lump crab melt to the masses in a new way with the release of his e-book next week.

@chef_boydbrownthe3rd You will absolutely love this Chermoula sauce I made with these Lamb Chops 🤤 #sauce #lambchops #marinade #herbs #foodtiktok ♬ Sensual Seduction – Snoop Dogg

While he has been approached to have his recipes featured at other restaurants, Chef Boyd hopes to one day take it a step further with a brick and mortar location of his own. He said his journey is a reminder to others to always bet on themselves.

“You have to be focused and dedicated,” Brown said.

You can check out his food journey on Instagram and TikTok.

Melissa Howell

Melissa Howell joined WTOP Radio in March 2018 and is excited to cover stories that matter across D.C., as well as in Maryland and Virginia. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden’s pick to lead NARA eyes veterans’ request backlog, agency digitization deadline

USPS awards 3% pay raise to non-bargaining management employees

Air Force meets 2022 recruiting goal, but faces myriad short and long-term challenges

Pandemic broke down some, but not all barriers for IGs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up