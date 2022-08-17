Leesburg man charged with sexual abuse of dog

A Leesburg man is being held without bond after being arrested last week and accused of sexually abusing a relative’s dog.

A Leesburg, Virginia, man was arrested last week and accused of sexually abusing a relative’s dog.

Ariel Enrique Carrasco Intestroza, 25, is being held without bond on a felony charge of sexual abuse of animals. His next court date is Sept. 12.

The Loudoun County government said in a statement Wednesday that the fire department and Loudoun County Animal Services on Aug. 7 answered a call about a dog bite, and that “subsequent investigation supported evidence that the dog was being sexually abused at the time of the incident.”

He was arrested Aug. 10. If he’s convicted, he faces a maximum of five years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500. He could also be prohibited from owning an animal and could be ordered to counseling.