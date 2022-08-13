House fire in Loudoun Co. displaces 4

Four people in Lucketts, Virginia, were displaced Friday after a garage fire damaged part of a their home, according to authorities.

Loudoun County Fire and Rescue said that the blaze in Lucketts broke out Friday afternoon at a home on Spinks Ferry Road.

Fire crews from Virginia and Maryland arrived on the scene to find the fire coming from the garage of a two-story, single-family residence. Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze that had spread to the home’s living quarters.

Everyone in the home — two adults and two children — were outside by the time crews arrived on the scene. A dog was also with the occupants, but responders had to rescue and give oxygen to a cat.

The county fire marshal determined the blaze started accidentally when combustible items in the garage came in contact with a refrigerator compressor. Authorities have estimated the damage to the home and its contents at around $496,000.

Overheated compressors coming into contact with flammable items are the most common reason for refrigerator fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association.