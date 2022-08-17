Flight diverts to Dulles after report of unruly passenger

A United Airlines flight was diverted to Dulles International Airport Wednesday after a report of an unruly passenger.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority told WTOP that the flight, which left Newark, New Jersey, at about 8:30 a.m. headed for San Jose, Costa Rica, landed at Dulles around 10 a.m. The airport authority police and other authorities met the plane and took the passenger to a hospital.

The FBI is investigating, a spokesman for the airports authority said.

The flight left Dulles and continued on to San Jose.