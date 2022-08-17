WAR IN UKRAINE: Blasts in Crimea | Donetsk leader calls for ‘beneficial’ ties with North Korea | Ukrainians flee grim life in Kherson | Russia economy gets wartime boost
Flight diverts to Dulles after report of unruly passenger

WTOP Staff

August 17, 2022, 5:31 PM

A United Airlines flight was diverted to Dulles International Airport on Wednesday after a report of an unruly passenger.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority told WTOP that the flight, which left Newark, New Jersey, at about 8:30 a.m. headed for San Jose, Costa Rica, landed at Dulles around 10 a.m. The airport authority police and other authorities met the plane and took the passenger to a hospital.

The FBI is investigating, a spokesman for the airports authority said.

The flight left Dulles and continued on to San Jose.

