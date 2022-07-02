Sterling, Va. teen charged in Loudoun Co. shooting

Loudoun County Sheriffs say that a 17-year-old has been charged in the June 11 shooting of 3 victims in Sterling, Virginia.

The unnamed teen was charged with “one count of Attempted Aggravated Murder, three counts of Malicious Wounding, and four counts of Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.”

In a statement, the department said the Sterling, Virginia, teen was arrested during a traffic stop two days after the shooting in Loudoun County for possessing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. The reason for the stop was not included in the release.

Police say an investigation revealed that “at least one of the victims was targeted” and that the shooting was not random.

The vehicle involved in the shooting was recovered and multiple search warrants were filed.

All three victims in the shooting were hospitalized, but have since been released.

Officers ask anyone with information to contact the department at 703-777-1021 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.