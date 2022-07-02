FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: July Fourth road closures | Holiday weather outlook | Staying safe on the Fourth | Tricky traveling this weekend | Firework photo tips and ideas
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Sterling, Va. teen charged…

Sterling, Va. teen charged in Loudoun Co. shooting

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

July 2, 2022, 12:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Loudoun County Sheriffs say that a 17-year-old has been charged in the June 11 shooting of 3 victims in Sterling, Virginia.

The unnamed teen was charged with “one count of Attempted Aggravated Murder, three counts of Malicious Wounding, and four counts of Use of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony.”

In a statement, the department said the Sterling, Virginia, teen was arrested during a traffic stop two days after the shooting in Loudoun County for possessing a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. The reason for the stop was not included in the release.

Police say an investigation revealed that “at least one of the victims was targeted” and that the shooting was not random.

The vehicle involved in the shooting was recovered and multiple search warrants were filed.

All three victims in the shooting were hospitalized, but have since been released.

Officers ask anyone with information to contact the department at 703-777-1021 or submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

Abortion bans cause privacy, financial issues for service members, despite DoD's efforts

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: AWS’ Nick Miller on digital acquisition approaches required to achieve 4 zero trust principles

Federal groups, unions back paid leave for feds seeking abortion services

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up