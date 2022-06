Three people were shot Saturday evening in Sterling, Virginia.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says it happened right after 7:30 p.m. in the area of North Fillmore Avenue and Fletcher Road

A woman is in the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be okay.

Two other victims are being treated for minor injuries.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says there is no indication of any further threat to the community.