Loudoun Co. judge to hear argument on school board lawsuit; Miyares seeks to close hearing

A circuit court judge is set to hear arguments Monday morning in a civil suit filed by the Loudoun County School Board seeking a temporary injunction to shut down a special grand jury investigation by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares — what is still to be determined is whether the public and press will be in the courtroom.

Miyares convened the special grand jury to look into how the school system handled two sexual assaults by the same high school student last year.

As WTOP first reported in May, the School Board is seeking a temporary injunction to prohibit further action by the special grand jury. In its lawsuit, the board said an executive order issued by Gov. Glenn Youngkin on his first day in office went beyond his legal power, and that the special grand jury empaneled by Miyares is being used unlawfully.

In a June 5 response, Miyares said, “There is no First Amendment right of access to grand jury proceedings,” and that opening the hearing to the public would damage the normally secret criminal investigatory process of the grand jury. Miyares is also asking that the transcript from the hearing be sealed.

Miyares has previously called the lawsuit “legally baseless” and asked that it be dismissed: “The Complaint seeks to shut down or control a lawfully instituted criminal investigation and any subsequent prosecutions.”

However, in a new motion filed Friday, the school board said no part of its suit would “disclose any matters that are covered by grand jury secrecy provisions,” and that closing the hearing would violate the First Amendment.

“Civil hearings are routinely open to members of the press and the public and that openness plays a ‘significant and positive role’ in the functioning of the courts and in public confidence in the judicial system,” wrote school board attorney Steven Webster, citing previous appeals court rulings.

“Public access serves to promote trustworthiness of the judicial process, to curb judicial abuses, and to provide the public with a more complete understanding of the judicial system, including a better perception of fairness.”

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.