Loudoun Co. School Board sues to halt ‘unconstitutional’ special grand jury

Loudoun County's school board seeks a temporary injunction to stop a special grand jury empowered to look into the school system's handling of sexual assault cases.

The Loudoun County School Board is seeking a temporary injunction to prohibit any further actions by the special grand jury convened by Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, WTOP has learned.

Miyares convened the grand jury under one of the first executive orders issued by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

In a civil filing Thursday in Loudoun County Circuit Court, the school board said Youngkin’s Executive Order 4 went beyond his legal power, and that the empaneled special grand jury is being used unlawfully.

In April, Loudoun County Public Schools said a special grand jury had been convened to look into how the school system handled two sexual assaults last year.

In the new filing, Attorney Steven T. Webster, said Youngkin’s executive order exceeded the governor’s authority, by ordering Miyares to do a “full investigation” of LCPS, with a request that Miyares take any appropriate actions “to protect the citizens of the Commonwealth and hold accountable any individuals who have violated existing law or violated the rights of victims of crime.”

Virginia code permits the commonwealth’s Attorney General to prosecute criminal cases in local courts for a limited number of offenses, or “unless specifically requested by the Governor to do so.”

According to the complaint, the authority to empanel a special grand jury is limited to the local commonwealth’s attorney.

In addition, the special grand jury is not intended to be used to investigate noncriminal matters, or policy issues.

Records and testimony have been subpoenaed regarding the LCPS transgender policy, Title IX, Facebook posts, and educational accommodations for students with exceptional needs, according to the complaint.

Contacted by WTOP, Webster declined to comment on the filing.

In an email, Miyares spokeswoman Victoria LaCivita said: “Loudoun County Public Schools stated publicly they would cooperate with the special grand jury. Asking for an injunction is just the latest in a series of efforts to prevent the citizens of Loudoun from learning the truth about conditions existing in Loudoun County public schools that promote criminal activity, proving this investigation is warranted and necessary. This injunction is a waste of taxpayer money and the investigation will continue.”

Since it was convened, the special grand jury has sought records and testimony from Loudoun County Public School employees and students — many with no connection to any aspects of the sex assaults, the school board’s complaint alleges.

According to the complaint, “EO 4 itself is a fishing expedition. It identifies no specific crimes that could have been committed and permits the Special Grand Jury unlimited authority to investigate any condition, illegal or otherwise, which could come to light.”

During their campaigns, Youngkin and Miyares alleged LCPS had covered up their handling of the sex assaults.

In his executive order Youngkin wrote: “A decision was made to transfer the assailant to another Loudoun County high school, where the student was able to commit a second sexual assault. The Loudoun County School Board and school administrators withheld key details and knowingly lied to parents about the assaults.”

Webster, in the filing, said the special grand jury is causing consternation and expense to subpoenaed families and the school system, while continuing to search for wrongdoing.

“Once the government determines it is not proceeding criminally, it must terminate a grand jury investigation,” he wrote, saying the Supreme Court has held it is proper to prevent “the indiscriminate summoning of witnesses with no definitive objective in view and in a spirit of meddlesome inquiry.”

WTOP is also seeking comment from Youngkin’s office.