Inova opens cancer treatment center at its Loudoun County hospital

July 2, 2022, 11:27 PM

Inova Health System has opened a new multi-disciplinary cancer treatment center at its Loudoun County hospital.

The 18,000-square-foot Inova Schar Cancer Institute–Loudoun is a department of Inova Fairfax Hospital. The first patient was seen in February, but a formal opening was held in June.

The state-of-the-art facility has a experts specializing in breast, colorectal, GI, head and neck, melanoma, lung and prostate cancers.

Located on the first floor of the North Tower near Market Coffee, the center is home to:

  • An infusion clinic for adults with 15 private infusion suites
  • A multidisciplinary clinic with nine exam rooms and three procedure rooms
  • “Life with Cancer” programs to support emotional, physical and mental health healing
  • A compounding pharmacy – creating medications for people who have certain medication needs or requirements

“Our team is passionate about treating patients in the Loudoun community,” said Dr. David Lee, medical director of Inova Schar Cancer Institute–Loudoun. “Each patient will work with a multi-disciplinary team of cancer experts to develop a personalized treatment plan for the whole person. This coordinated, patient-centered approach yields a better patient experience and better outcomes.”

