RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Russia using deadlier weapons | Swedish, US troops hold drills | Ukrainians use 3D tech to save artifacts | Wife of detained Kremlin critic speaks out
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. begins expansion…

Loudoun Co. begins expansion of broadband access to underserved residents

Acacia James | ajames@wtop.com

June 12, 2022, 2:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Back in December, Loudoun County won more than $17.5 million in grant funding from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative to extend fiber optic internet service.

Now, the county is set to expand broadband access to previously unserved areas in the county.

According to Loudoun Now, the county’s expansion of broadband is in partnership with All Points Broadband, whose crews will handle the installation process. The project also partners with Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative and Dominion Power, as the new fiber optic cables will run along existing power lines.

Loudoun County Assistant Director of Information Technology Dave Friedrich told Loudon Now that the expansion is expected to take between 24 and 30 months to complete, but residents can expect to see connection before that.

Friedrich also said people can sign up to receive updates and identify any areas that may be missed.

For customers not served by VATI, Friedrich said they may qualify for assistance under the Line Extension Customer Assistance Program Directive, which is a state program to “direct $8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to help offset the cost of extending broadband to unserved homes of low- to moderate-income residents.”

More information about LECAP can be found on the Loudon County website.

WTOP’s Joshua Barlow contributed to this story.

Related News

Recommended

Tags:

acacia james

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

EEOC to ramp up in-person work as AFGE voices COVID-19 safety concerns

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

FOIA advisers recommend independent review into how DHS handles immigration record requests

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up