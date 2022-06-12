Loudoun Co. begins expansion of broadband access to underserved residents

Under a new grant, Loudoun County is set to expand broadband access to previously unserved areas in the county.

Back in December, Loudoun County won more than $17.5 million in grant funding from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative to extend fiber optic internet service.

Now, the county is set to expand broadband access to previously unserved areas in the county.

According to Loudoun Now, the county’s expansion of broadband is in partnership with All Points Broadband, whose crews will handle the installation process. The project also partners with Northern Virginia Electric Cooperative and Dominion Power, as the new fiber optic cables will run along existing power lines.

Loudoun County Assistant Director of Information Technology Dave Friedrich told Loudon Now that the expansion is expected to take between 24 and 30 months to complete, but residents can expect to see connection before that.

Friedrich also said people can sign up to receive updates and identify any areas that may be missed.

For customers not served by VATI, Friedrich said they may qualify for assistance under the Line Extension Customer Assistance Program Directive, which is a state program to “direct $8 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding to help offset the cost of extending broadband to unserved homes of low- to moderate-income residents.”

More information about LECAP can be found on the Loudon County website.

WTOP’s Joshua Barlow contributed to this story.