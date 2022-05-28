RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia aims to widen east Ukraine battle | Evacuations slow, arduous, fraught | Kremlin seeks to blame West for food crisis
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Leesburg Starbucks unionizes, protests…

Leesburg Starbucks unionizes, protests ‘unfair labor practices’

Ivy Lyons | ilyons@wtop.com

May 28, 2022, 10:22 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Protestors outside of the Starbuck in Leesburg, Virginia. (Courtesy Stephanie Jackson)

Memorial Day weekend in Loudoun County may be slightly low on caffeine as the Starbucks union begins a weekend-long protest of what they deemed unfair labor practices by their company’s management.

The protest started after 5:30 a.m. with a picket line formed outside the Starbucks on East Market Street.

One of the store’s picketing employees, Richard Griffith, told WTOP that the management changes and hourly shortage were a severe concern for union members.

“They’ve cut our hours quite severely,” Griffith said, “just over the course of the past few months.”

Griffith says that employees are concerned as scheduled shifts fall below the hourly threshold to be eligible for benefits like health insurance — a major problem for baristas.

With the successful vote to unionize and support from other recently unionized stores, Griffith says employees have also seen a significant shift in management impacting their finances.

“We feel like we aren’t being given anyone’s full attention,” Griffith told WTOP. “…We were told that it would get better. And I guess — maybe we shouldn’t have believed them.

When asked to respond to concerns that unionizing can cause retaliation and the potential for protests to limit access to hourly pay, Griffith says that employees are making the right move. They enjoy the job, their coworkers and the autonomy that they have gained.

“We really do want to make it better,” Griffith says. ” And so, rather than quit and find something else, we really do want to do what we can to make it better and make it work for ourselves.

The Leesburg Starbucks location on East Market Street plans to strike from Saturday to Sunday, which they say is the busiest day of the week for their store.

Griffith said that picketers were not deterred by management during Saturday’s strike.

Ivy Lyons

Ivy Lyons is a digital journalist for WTOP.com. Since 2018, they have worked on Capitol Hill, at NBC News in Washington, and with WJLA in Washington.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Is the current nomination process hurting national security?

Give thanks for the dedicated federal employees who keep things running

State Dept. IG raises 'favoritism' concerns within Foreign Service promotion boards

Survey: Worried about back-to-office plans? A lot of you are.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up