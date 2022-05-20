RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russian troops likely to redeploy from Mariupol | War fuels surging prices in Europe | Surviving when home is blasted | Senate sends Ukraine aid bill to Biden
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Leesburg driver clocked at…

Leesburg driver clocked at nearly 100 mph over speed limit

John Aaron | jaaron@wtop.com

May 20, 2022, 5:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Virginia driver is in hot water for treating a Loudoun County road like it’s the autobahn, Leesburg police said.

Luke Jones, 21, of Leesburg, was clocked driving at 133 mph — in a 45-mph zone — on May 11, according to police.

Leesburg police said a blue 2007 Corvette driven by Jones streaked by an officer on Virginia Route 7 near Battlefield Parkway just before 5 p.m.

The officer then pursued the Corvette behind the wheel of a 2014 Ford Police Interceptor Sedan.


Jones was cited for reckless driving by speed, which is a misdemeanor and carries a mandatory court appearance.

Officer Michael Drogin, a Leesburg police spokesman, said — to his knowledge — this is the fastest speed that one of the department’s officers has charged a driver with going.

John Aaron

John Aaron is a news anchor and reporter for WTOP. After starting his professional broadcast career as an anchor and reporter for WGET and WGTY in Gettysburg, PA, he went on to spend several years in the world of sports media, working for Comcast SportsNet, MLB Network Radio, and WTOP sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

CISA issues rare emergency directive as ‘critical’ cyber vulnerabilities emerge

DeJoy outlines USPS plans to close, consolidate facilities across its delivery network

One National Guard unit's idea to improve efficiency: spend less time filling out forms

Hundreds of IRS employees wrongfully accessed taxpayer information over last 10 years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up