Leesburg driver clocked at nearly 100 mph over speed limit

A Virginia driver is in hot water for driving at 133 mph — in a 45-mph zone — in Leesburg.

A Virginia driver is in hot water for treating a Loudoun County road like it’s the autobahn, Leesburg police said.

Luke Jones, 21, of Leesburg, was clocked driving at 133 mph — in a 45-mph zone — on May 11, according to police.

Leesburg police said a blue 2007 Corvette driven by Jones streaked by an officer on Virginia Route 7 near Battlefield Parkway just before 5 p.m.

The officer then pursued the Corvette behind the wheel of a 2014 Ford Police Interceptor Sedan.

We thought that it went without saying, however last week one of our officers had to remind a motorist that traveling 133 mph in a 45 mph zone is NEVER acceptable! Remember, we all play a part in #TrafficSafety. PLEASE drive at the posted speed limit! #SlowDown 🐢 pic.twitter.com/3BrNtZVlXu — Leesburg Police, VA (@LeesburgPolice) May 17, 2022



Jones was cited for reckless driving by speed, which is a misdemeanor and carries a mandatory court appearance.

Officer Michael Drogin, a Leesburg police spokesman, said — to his knowledge — this is the fastest speed that one of the department’s officers has charged a driver with going.