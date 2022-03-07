CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian to end mask mandate | How COVID impact's brain | Some parents worry as school mask mandates end | Latest COVID-19 cases
Noose found outside Va. high school

WTOP Staff

March 7, 2022, 7:41 PM

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is looking into an incident involving a noose outside an Ashburn, Virginia, high school.

In a brief tweet, the office said a teacher had found “a rope tied in the shape of a noose” attached to a school banner outside Independence High School’s stadium Sunday evening.

School administrators then notified a school resource officer.

So far, there are no further details about the incident.

