RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Russian strikes hit western Ukraine | Senate approves aid in budget bill | Ukrainian Catholic leader speaks in DC | How to support Ukraine
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. officials address…

Loudoun Co. officials address concerns over safe haven center for Afghan evacuees

Shayna Estulin | sestulin@wtop.com

March 10, 2022, 11:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The first group of Afghan evacuees arrived this week at the National Conference Center in the community of Lansdowne near Leesburg, Virginia, as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

On Thursday, Loudoun County officials addressed residents’ questions and concerns about the safe haven site during a Facebook question-and-answer session.

Around 1,000 asylum-seekers could be processed through the National Conference Center (NCC) each month. In response to a question about the vetting process for the evacuees who will be housed at NCC, Michael Turner of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors said they have gone through a months-long, multi-layered, extensive screening process oversees before coming to Virginia.

“They are interpreters, they are judges, they are reporters,” said Turner. “They are female teachers who are under threat from the Taliban.”

Turner said evacuees would only be staying for two to four weeks before being resettled elsewhere in the county.

Asked about opportunities to volunteer or donate goods, Turner said residents should email him directly at Mike.Turner@Loudoun.gov and he would forward their offers to a special FEMA representative who is coordinating volunteer requests.

He also said U.S. military veterans who live in the county and are trying to find Afghans who aided them should contact him as well.

Board of Supervisors Chair Phyllis Randall said she understands residents’ frustrations that they were only informed about the safe haven shortly before it began operating.

“The truth is the community … was not part of the decision-making. It really was a contract between the federal government and the NCC Center,” Randall said.

She said a representative from the NCC has since met with homeowner associations in the community to brief them on security measures being taken at the center. She also said Loudoun County Public Schools has been working with the Department of Homeland Security and the NCC to coordinate logistics and traffic at all times.

The National Conference Center is located near Riverside High School.

The federal operation at NCC is expected to end by September 2022.

Shayna Estulin

Shayna Estulin is an anchor/reporter for WTOP. She started her career in New York City as a local TV reporter and has since covered foreign affairs and national politics as a Washington correspondent. She also anchored a nightly news show for an international network.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

A former spy chief thinks it's time to rethink privacy and security

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

USPS, GSA expand PIV card services to post offices outside DC area this summer

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up