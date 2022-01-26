Search warrants served in fatal crash involving WFT’s Deshazor Everett

Just over one month since the fatal crash involving Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett, Loudoun County investigators continue to try to determine the cause of the crash.

Everett, 29, was injured and Olivia Peters — a Rockville, Maryland, native — was killed after the car they were in crashed Dec. 23, 2021.

Everett was driving along a winding, rural stretch of Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road around 9:15 p.m. when their vehicle, which was traveling north, left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over, according to the sheriff’s office.

“While Mr. Everett continues to mourn the loss of his girlfriend, he is cooperating with local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation,” said attorney Kaveh Noorshad in an emailed statement to WTOP. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Court records show Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office investigators have secured several search warrants related to the case, including for the black box of Everett’s car, which could provide data about his speed and efforts to brake before the crash.

In addition, investigators were granted a search warrant to view the wreckage of Everett’s 2010 Nissan GT-R to try to determine whether equipment failure might have contributed to the crash.

Everett was released from the hospital, several days after the crash.

“Crash investigators continue to work to determine the cause and circumstances leading up to the crash,” said sheriff’s spokesman Kraig Troxell.

Thank you for all of your prayers, continue to pray for Olivia’s family and me. Thank you all 🙏🏾 #Live4Liv — Deshazor Everett (@DEverett22) January 6, 2022