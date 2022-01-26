CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Search warrants served in…

Search warrants served in fatal crash involving WFT’s Deshazor Everett

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

January 26, 2022, 12:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Just over a month since the fatal car crash in which Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett was behind the wheel, Loudoun County, Virginia, investigators continue to gather information to try to determine the cause — and whether Everett should be cited.

Everett, 29, was injured and Olivia Peters — a Rockville, Maryland, native — was killed after the car they were in crashed Dec. 23, 2021.

Everett was driving along a winding, rural stretch of Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road around 9:15 p.m. when their vehicle, which was traveling north, left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over, according to the sheriff’s office.

“While Mr. Everett continues to mourn the loss of his girlfriend, he is cooperating with local law enforcement in their ongoing investigation,” said attorney Kaveh Noorshad in an emailed statement to WTOP. “We have no further comment at this time.”

Court records show Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office investigators have secured several search warrants related to the case, including for the black box of Everett’s car, which could provide data about his speed and efforts to brake before the crash.

In addition, investigators were granted a search warrant to view the wreckage of Everett’s 2010 Nissan GT-R to try to determine whether equipment failure might have contributed to the crash.

Everett was released from the hospital, several days after the crash.

“Crash investigators continue to work to determine the cause and circumstances leading up to the crash,” said sheriff’s spokesman Kraig Troxell.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow WTOP on Twitter and Instagram to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2022 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Biden signs order making sexual harassment a punishable offense in military

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

NITAAC extends due date for CIO-SP4 after bid submission problems

Federal CIO Office refilling its ranks

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up