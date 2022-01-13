Loudoun Co. schools update quarantine policy for close COVID-19 contact

Loudoun County Public Schools now requires students identified as a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case to quarantine for five days unless vaccinated.

Loudoun County Public Schools updated its quarantine guidance in an effort to streamline its contact tracing process.

As of Tuesday, the Northern Virginia school district requires students identified as a close contact of a confirmed COVID-19 case to quarantine for five days.

But the student may continue to attend classes in-person if parents can present proof of full vaccination for children aged 5 to 17, or a booster for ages 18 and up. Students who have previously tested positive for COVID-19 within the last 90 days can also remain in class.

Proof can be submitted to school registrars, health office staff or designated front office staff.

Students returning to class after quarantine are required to wear a mask in school buildings for an additional five days. School officials are encouraged to seek “creative ways to ensure these students and staff maintain 6 feet or more of distance from others when masks cannot be worn,” such as during lunch or physical education class.