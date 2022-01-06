911 call captures pleas for help after fatal crash involving WFT’s Deshazor Everett

A 911 call, placed seconds after a car driven by Washington Football Team player Deshazor Everett plunged into trees near Aldie captures pleas for help from other drivers after the Dec. 23 crash that left a Rockville, Maryland, native dead.

“The car is trapped in the trees,” said an unidentified man, who told the Loudoun County 911 call-taker he had been traveling in front of Everett’s 2010 Nissan GT-R, which was traveling north, along Gum Spring Road when it left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.

WTOP is seeking a copy of the 911 call, which was first reported by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Olivia Peters, 29, who graduated from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in 2010, was killed in the crash. Everett was hospitalized, but released several days later.

“He’s all the way in the ditch. Please hurry, please hurry,” the caller pleaded with the 911 call-taker.

Kraig Troxell, spokesman with Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, said the 911 call, which included a second driver who was behind Everett’s vehicle, was redacted.

“This is an active investigation, no charges have been filed,” Troxell told WTOP. “Our crash investigators continue to review the circumstances that led up to the crash.”

Search warrants filed in Loudoun County Circuit Court sought recording devices found in Everett’s car, including a phone.

The warrant would allow investigators access to the vehicle’s “black box,” which could provide information about the car’s speed before the crash, and attempts to stop.

The morning after the crash, skid marks were obvious on Gum Spring Road.

“I’m not going to comment on any specifics, but we will review all evidence that’s available, as part of the investigation,” Troxell said.

Peters opened an occupational therapy practice, Seeds of Success, in Las Vegas in 2021, according to her online business licensing.