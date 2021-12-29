Police: Bristow man charged with attempted murder after woman is stabbed at Leesburg Outlets

A Bristow, Virginia, man has been charged with attempted murder after police say he stabbed a woman at the Leesburg Premium Outlets on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Leesburg police, Corinthian Witcher, 34, stabbed a 27-year-old woman, who is expected to survive, near suite 1173 at the outlets around 4:30 p.m.

Witnesses said Witcher fled on foot, while still armed with a knife, toward the Sycamore Hill subdivision behind the Outlets.

Police found and arrested Witcher without incident near the intersection of Potomac Station Drive NE and Lilac Terrace NE. Authorities said the arrest was aided by witness descriptions of Witcher and where he was headed.

The victim knows Witcher, according to police. She was taken to the hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries to her upper body.

Witcher is being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

The investigation continues.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact Detective D. Moreau at 703-771-4500 or at dmoreau@leesburgva.gov. You can also anonymously call the Leesburg Crime Line at 703-443-TIPS (8477).