Loudoun Co. sees increased demand for COVID testing, encourages parents to get kids vaccinated

Melissa Howell | mhowell@wtop.com

December 31, 2021, 11:22 AM

Demand for more availability of COVID-19 testing is being felt all across the D.C. region and as kids prepare to head back to school on Monday.

In Loudoun County, Virginia, health officials are encouraging parents to be proactive.

“We’re definitely seeing a surge in COVID cases,” said David Goodfriend, director of the county’s health department. “We were expecting to get a surge no matter what because this is typically when we start seeing respiratory infections being passed around in schools.”

He says over the last two weeks, they’ve also seen a demand for testing.

Two weeks ago, the county tested an average of about 200 people a week and now, testing has gone up to around 4,000 people a week.

“That’s what we’re seeing throughout the region. People are very eager to get tested,” Goodfriend added.

While testing is encouraged, the recent demand has brought on new challenges and a strain on the health care system across Virginia.

Goodfriend says a number of factors have contributed to the short supply seen in many jurisdictions, including suppliers who are struggling to keep up.

But Loudon County’s suppliers have the capacity to meet the surge, according to Dr. Goodfriend.

“The people that we partner with for the county testing, fortunately have a lot of capacity and they were able to very quickly ramp up.”

While many people who test positive for Omicron experience mild symptoms, Dr. Goodfriend recommends parents find a testing site or an upcoming testing event. “Testing is a key part but it’s just one part. We want everyone to get vaccinated or get boosters, if eligible.”

Learn more about COVID-19 testing in Loudoun County online.

