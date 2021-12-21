CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Moderna: Hopeful sign for boosters | Va. eyes test-to-stay | 3 DC schools go virtual | 'Is It Normal Yet?' podcast: Hospital bed shortages | Latest DC region trends
Loudoun Co. sheriff’s deputy due in court, charged with trying to solicit minor online

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

December 21, 2021, 9:09 AM

A Loudoun County, Virginia, sheriff’s deputy charged with two felony counts of using a communication system to solicit a minor is scheduled to make his first court appearance, Tuesday.

Virginia State Police charged Dustin Amos, 33, of Herndon, with the crimes Friday night. He was taken into custody, and remains held without bond, at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says it assisted in the state police investigation, after Amos allegedly identified himself online as a member of the department.

Amos has worked in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center since he was hired in 2013, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. He is on administrative leave, with a final disposition pending the criminal investigation and administrative procedures.

State police say the investigation began Dec. 17, when the NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was contacted by Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigator’s Task Force.

An undercover detective on the Minnesota task force “came in contact with Amos online.” Virginia State Police located Amos, and took him into custody without incident.

The charges, Class 5 felonies, carry statutory maximum sentences of 30 and 40 years.

WTOP is seeking comment from the attorney for Amos.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

