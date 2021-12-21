Loudoun Co. sheriff’s deputy due in court, charged with trying to solicit minor online

A veteran Loudoun County Sheriff's Office Corrections deputy is charged with two felonies, for trying to solicit a minor over the internet.

A Loudoun County, Virginia, sheriff’s deputy charged with two felony counts of using a communication system to solicit a minor is scheduled to make his first court appearance, Tuesday.

Virginia State Police charged Dustin Amos, 33, of Herndon, with the crimes Friday night. He was taken into custody, and remains held without bond, at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says it assisted in the state police investigation, after Amos allegedly identified himself online as a member of the department.

Amos has worked in the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center since he was hired in 2013, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office. He is on administrative leave, with a final disposition pending the criminal investigation and administrative procedures.

State police say the investigation began Dec. 17, when the NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was contacted by Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigator’s Task Force.

An undercover detective on the Minnesota task force “came in contact with Amos online.” Virginia State Police located Amos, and took him into custody without incident.

The charges, Class 5 felonies, carry statutory maximum sentences of 30 and 40 years.

WTOP is seeking comment from the attorney for Amos.