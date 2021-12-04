CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Why Fauci said not to 'panic’ about omnicron | Maryland reports omicron variant cases | Johns Hopkins empowers kids with COVID-19 knowledge | Latest local COVID-19 stats
Loudoun Co. schools ask for parent input on 2022-2023 school calendar

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

December 4, 2021, 9:12 AM

Loudoun County Public Schools is asking for parents to review the proposed calendars for the next school year from 2022 to 2023.

Parents interested in submitting feedback on the calendar are asked to complete a form on the LCPS website by the deadline of Monday, Dec. 13.

The school system says that the feedback will be reviewed by the school board committee for submission to the school board.

The authority for final calendar approval is with the Loudoun County School Board.

Families will be notified when the School Board adopts its final calendar for the 2022 to 2023 school year.

