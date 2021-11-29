CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Newest K-9 addition to Leesburg police named after fallen FBI agent

Jack Pointer | jpointer@wtop.com

November 29, 2021, 1:17 PM

Elmore, a 1-year-old German Shorthaired Pointer, is the newest addition to the Leesburg Police Department

Police in Leesburg, Virginia, have welcomed their newest member to the force: Elmore the dog.

The 1-year-old German shorthaired pointer and its handler, Officer Lelia Brickley, recently graduated their basic K-9 handler course, and together they’ll go on patrols and help in missing-person situations. The pup has also been trained to detect drugs (except marijuana).

Elmore is the result of a $15,000 donation from an anonymous local family, the department said in a statement Monday.

In consultation with that family, Elmore was named in honor of FBI Special Agent Charles W. Elmore, who was killed with two other agents by a gunman in an El Centro, California, field office in August 1979.

“K-9 Elmore and Officer Brickley will assist in serving and protecting our community through such tasks as locating missing juveniles, as well as locating those experiencing cognitive impairments who become lost,” Leesburg Police Chief Gregory Brown said.

