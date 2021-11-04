Loudoun Co. school counselor charged with having inappropriate relationship with student

A 42-year-old school counselor from Ashburn, Virginia, has been been charged with "taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian," and turned herself in to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.

Deputies said they first became aware of accusations against Ann Barrett in May 2021. Barrett worked for the Loudoun County Public School system at Freedom High School, in South Riding, where she served as a counselor.

According to deputies, Barrett is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student from 2013 to 2015 while she was serving as school counselor.

Loudoun County Public School spokesman Wayde Byard said she has been on placed on leave since May, and the school system is currently working to dismiss her.

“She was put on administrative leave. We’re seeking termination and a revocation of license,” Byard said.

Barrett was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed this report.