CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Antibody immunity is work in progress | Va.'s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine plan | Hogan wants vaccines available at Md. schools | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Loudoun Co. school counselor…

Loudoun Co. school counselor charged with having inappropriate relationship with student

Zeke Hartner | zhartner@wtop.com

November 4, 2021, 6:33 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A 42-year-old school counselor from Ashburn, Virginia, has been charged with “taking indecent liberties with a child by a custodian,” and turned herself in to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday.

Deputies said they first became aware of accusations against Ann Barrett in May 2021. Barrett worked for the Loudoun County Public School system at Freedom High School, in South Riding,  where she served as a counselor.

According to deputies, Barrett is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student from 2013 to 2015 while she was serving as school counselor.

Loudoun County Public School spokesman Wayde Byard said she has been on placed on leave since May, and the school system is currently working to dismiss her.

“She was put on administrative leave. We’re seeking termination and a revocation of license,” Byard said.

Barrett was released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

WTOP’s Neal Augenstein contributed this report.

Zeke Hartner

Zeke Hartner is a digital writer/editor who has been with WTOP since 2017. He is a graduate of North Carolina State University’s Political Science program and an avid news junkie.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB's Miller says engagement with agencies, employees are driving decisions

Defense cybersecurity leaders say partnership, consistency needed to uphold executive order

JAIC driving more AI capabilities to where DoD needs them

Amid explosion in DoD’s use of OTAs, myths abound about how and whether to use them

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up