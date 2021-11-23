Father and son charged in Leesburg bank robbery, multicounty car chase

A father and son who were arrested following a miles-long car chase through Northern Virginia have been charged in connection to a bank robbery in Loudoun County.

A father and son who were arrested following a miles-long car chase through Northern Virginia were charged Monday in connection to a bank robbery in Loudoun County.

Leesburg police say 65-year-old Kenneth W. Sencindiver of Winchester is charged with one count of robbery and one count of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection with the robbery of an M&T Bank on East Market Street in Leesburg on Friday afternoon. His son, 24-year-old Kenneth W. Sencindiver II of Berryville, is charged with one count of robbery.

According to police, the elder Sencindiver presented a note to a bank teller, demanding cash and implied that he had a weapon. The teller complied, giving Sencindiver an undisclosed amount of cash as he fled the bank. Police believe his son was an accomplice in the robbery.

Tips from the public identified the younger Sencindiver as the other suspect, according to a police statement.

“Your numerous tips directly assisted in the quick closure of this case, in which no civilians or officers were injured,” police said.

Both are currently being held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center following their arrests Sunday. Police said the younger Sencindiver threatened a woman, saying he was going to shoot up her workplace in Clarke County, which led to the chase.

The pair led police from Virginia’s Frederick County through Clarke County, before they abandoned their car on Patrick Henry College’s Purcellville campus. According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, when both men surrendered, two firearms were recovered.

The sheriff’s office charged the elder Sencindiver with two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, one count of a felon in possession of ammunition and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon after being convicted of a felony. He also faces charges in Frederick County for felony eluding, obstruction of justice, and reckless driving.

The son faces a charge of obstruction of justice in Frederick County.

The elder Sencindiver has an extensive criminal history, and is a registered sex offender in Virginia. In 2017, he pleaded guilty to an attempted rape in Winchester.

According to The Winchester Star, Sencindiver sexually assaulted a 19-year-old woman in the dressing room of a thrift store, where she was trying on clothes. He was armed with a knife.

Online court records show he was sentenced to five years in prison. With about three years suspended, he served two years and remains on supervised probation.

More recently, court records show he pleaded guilty in May to grand larceny, and is currently on probation. Last month, he was charged with credit card fraud and was on bail before trial.

On Friday, motions were filed to revoke the elder Sencindiver’s probation.

The younger Sencindiver was found guilty in September of a misdemeanor concealed weapon violation, in Frederick County, and sentenced to 180 days unsupervised probation.