BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » 2 hurt, $487K in…

2 hurt, $487K in damage in Loudoun Co. house fire

Rick Massimo | rmassimo@wtop.com

November 26, 2021, 4:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Two people were hurt in a Thanksgiving Day fire in Loudoun County, Virginia, that started outside a house and spread to the woods. (Courtesy Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System)

Two people were hurt in a Thanksgiving Day fire in Loudoun County, Virginia, that started outside a house and spread to the woods.

The Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System said in a statement Friday that the fire started from a malfunction in a golf cart under the wooden deck of a house on Wilt Store Road, in Lucketts, a bit before noon Thursday.

The fire department said the house was “fully involved in fire, with fire extending to the surrounding woods.”

It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Fire personnel from Lovettsville, Purcellville, Leesburg, Hamilton and Frederick County, Maryland, were called. A tanker truck had to be brought in, because the rural area didn’t have an established water supply.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and a civilian was injured but refused transport, the fire department said.

The fire department estimated damage to the house and its contents at $487,000.

Rick Massimo

Rick Massimo came to WTOP, and to Washington, in 2012 after having lived in Providence, R.I., since he was a child. He went to George Washington University as an undergraduate and is regularly surprised at the changes to the city since that faraway time.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Pentagon considers incentives to get companies to CMMC 2.0 early

Federal appeals court upholds USPS regulator's decision to allow higher mail rates

DHS, DoD look to develop repeatable, flexible 5G security process for agencies

Navy turns heads by giving Huntington Ingalls a pass on COVID mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up