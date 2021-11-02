2 hurt, $487K in damage in Loudoun Co. house fire

Two people were hurt in a Thanksgiving Day fire in Loudoun County, Virginia, that started outside a house and spread to the woods.

The Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System said in a statement Friday that the fire started from a malfunction in a golf cart under the wooden deck of a house on Wilt Store Road, in Lucketts, a bit before noon Thursday.

The fire department said the house was “fully involved in fire, with fire extending to the surrounding woods.”

It took about 90 minutes to get the fire under control. Fire personnel from Lovettsville, Purcellville, Leesburg, Hamilton and Frederick County, Maryland, were called. A tanker truck had to be brought in, because the rural area didn’t have an established water supply.

A firefighter was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and a civilian was injured but refused transport, the fire department said.

The fire department estimated damage to the house and its contents at $487,000.