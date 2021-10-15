Loudoun County School Board member resigns amid controversy

Loudoun County, Virginia, school board member Beth Barts, who represents the Leesburg area, has been embroiled in controversy in recent months, and she announced her resignation Friday on social media.

Leesburg representative Beth Barts, a first-term board member who has been embroiled in controversy in recent months, announced her resignation Friday on social media.

“Please accept this letter as my formal resignation from the Loudoun County School Board effective November 2, 2021,” read a statement on Barts’ Facebook page. “This was not an easy decision or a decision made in haste. After much thought and careful consideration, it is the right decision for me and my family.”

Loudoun County Public Schools also released a statement Friday announcing the resignation.

A Loudoun County Circuit Court judge ruled earlier this month that a recall petition against Barts brought by a parents organization, Fight For Schools, could advance to trial, according to The Washington Post.

The judge also ruled in favor of the group’s request to allow a special prosecutor in the suit, stating that Commonwealth’s Attorney Buta Biberaj, who normally represents petitioners, had a “disqualifying conflict of interest,” The Washington Post article stated.

Within 15 days of Barts’ resignation, the school board will begin the process to fill the seat in the Leesburg District.

“The School Board will announce its process for filling the Leesburg seat at its October 26 meeting and anticipates filling this position at its December 14 meeting,” the LCPS statement said.

A public hearing will be held by the school board at least seven days prior to the appointment to interview applicants for the vacant school seat and listen to resident testimony.

The School Board is required to appoint a qualified voter of the Leesburg school district to fill the seat within 45 days of the vacancy. A deadline to submit applications for the position will be set by the board in the near future.

“I want to thank Board Member Barts for her service to the Leesburg District,” said School Board Chair Brenda L. Sheridan.