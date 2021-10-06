Coronavirus News: DC Council passes limited virtual learning expansion | Do school mask mandates work? | How to find Native American COVID-19 data in Md. | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Defense tries to block…

Defense tries to block abuse claims, shooting other girlfriend, in Bethany Decker disappearance trial

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

October 6, 2021, 9:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

When Ronald Roldan goes on trial, charged with second-degree murder in Loudoun County, Virginia, over the 2011 disappearance of Bethany Decker, his lawyers don’t want jurors to know he was convicted of shooting and almost killing another girlfriend.

In a motion filed Monday in the Loudoun County Circuit Court, public defender Lorie O’Donnell requested a judge preclude jurors from hearing claims that Roldan was physically abusive with Decker, before she was last seen in their apartment on Jan. 29, 2011.

Or, that Roldan was charged with attempted murder after a 2014 domestic violence attack on his girlfriend Vickey Willoughby, at her home in Pinecrest, North Carolina.

Roldan shot Willoughby in the head, costing her an eye and nearly killing her. He pleaded guilty to reduced charges, and spent six years in a North Carolina prison.

Loudoun County investigators have said that Roldan was living with Bethany Decker before she disappeared in Jan. 2011, while she was five months pregnant. She had previously told family members that Roldan had been physically abusive.

Willoughby said Roldan had told her he could “make people disappear.”

In the recent motion, O’Donnell laid out circumstantial details of the current case against her client: “There is no specific proof or direct evidence that Bethany Decker is deceased. There is no direct evidence that a murder was committed. There is no crime scene. There is no murder weapon. There is no evidence of foul play.”

O’Donnell said the circumstances in Decker’s disappearance don’t meet the standards that would allow for inclusion of prior or subsequent acts: “It is well established that evidence of other offenses should be excluded if offered merely for the purpose of showing that the accused was likely to commit the crime charged in the indictment.”

In her motion, O’Donnell said evidence in the Willoughby case has no bearing on the Decker case: “They are unconnected, they are distinct and wholly separated.”

The defense said allowing jurors to hear mention of claims of previous abuse or subsequent violence would make it impossible for Roldan to get a fair trial: “Rather than simply fighting the murder charge, Mr. Roldan would be in the position of conducting a series of trials within his trial.”

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OPM recommends disciplinary options for employees who fail to comply with federal vaccine mandate

Cyber improvements could lead to more insider targeting, intel official says

DoD requires civilian employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 22

Lawmakers directing ire at VA over another struggling IT project

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up