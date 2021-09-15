Loudoun Co. takes step forward to help homeowners beleaguered by flooding

A board of supervisors committee in Loudoun County, Virginia, has unanimously approved a plan to bail out eight homeowners who lived in flood-prone homes at the Selma Estates Development off Route 15 between Leesburg and Lucketts.

A board of supervisors committee in Loudoun County, Virginia, has unanimously approved a plan to bail out eight homeowners who lived in flood-prone homes at the Selma Estates Development off Route 15 between Leesburg and Lucketts.

The board’s Finance, Government Operations and Economic Development Committee voted 5-0 Monday to offer the homeowners the option of having the county buy their home or pay for improvements to avert future flooding.

The committee was told that the Federal Emergency Management Agency decided against providing flood mitigation assistance grants for the homes.

“I’m very disappointed, and I appreciate staff working hard on this, that we could not get these FEMA flood grant funds,” said Supervisor Caleb Kershner of the Catoctin District where the development is located.

Kershner also voiced his displeasure that the development’s designer, Christopher Consultants, and the homebuilder, Stanley Martin Companies, have not reached settlements with the homeowners.

“We have families who have literally been displaced in this neighborhood. As a result, I continue to be extremely disappointed in the companies who have failed to step forward and do anything about this,” Kershner said.