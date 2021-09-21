Loudoun Co. authorities investigate abduction attempt of teenage girl

The sheriff's office in Loudoun County, Virginia, is investigating an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Round Hill Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was walking near the intersection of Main and High Streets around 4 p.m., when a man she didn’t know approached her.

The man allegedly asked her for money for gas and then asked if she knew anything about cars. At one point, he grabbed the victim but she was able to free herself.

Deputies were called to the scene just before 4:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black man, standing at 5 foot, 8 inches or 5 foot, 9 inches tall. He was driving a blue/grey sedan and was wearing brown leather jacket and blue jeans at the time. The man told the teenager that he was 18 years old.

Detectives are canvasing the area for surveillance cameras that may have gotten the incident on video

Anyone who may have seen something is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 703-777-1021.

