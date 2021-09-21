Coronavirus News: EMS workers file for vaccine exemption | Effectiveness of 2 doses of J&J vaccine | Some in Montgomery Co. not reporting status | Latest cases in DC region
Loudoun Co. authorities investigate abduction attempt of teenage girl

Laura Spitalniak | lspitalniak@wtop.com

September 21, 2021, 10:02 PM

The sheriff’s office in Loudoun County, Virginia, is investigating an attempted abduction of a teenage girl in Round Hill Tuesday afternoon.

The girl was walking near the intersection of Main and High Streets around 4 p.m., when a man she didn’t know approached her.

The man allegedly asked her for money for gas and then asked if she knew anything about cars. At one point, he grabbed the victim but she was able to free herself.

Deputies were called to the scene just before 4:30 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black man, standing at 5 foot, 8 inches or 5 foot, 9 inches tall. He was driving a blue/grey sedan and was wearing brown leather jacket and blue jeans at the time. The man told the teenager that he was 18 years old.

Detectives are canvasing the area for surveillance cameras that may have gotten the incident on video

Anyone who may have seen something is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 703-777-1021.

Below is a map of where the attempted abduction took place.

Laura Spitalniak

Laura Spitalniak joined the WTOP edit desk at the beginning of 2020. She previously worked at WAMU, ABC News and CBS News. She is a graduate of the Philip Merrill College of Journalism and the daughter of a librarian.

