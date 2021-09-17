Bald eagle cams installed at Leesburg nest

New cameras at the nest of two bald eagles that live in Loudoun County, Virginia, will provide an intimate look into the lives of the formerly endangered animals.

New cameras at the nest of two bald eagles that live in the Dulles Greenway Wetlands of Loudoun County, Virginia, will provide an intimate look into the lives of the formerly endangered animals.

Toll Road Investors Partnership II, which owns and operates the Dulles Greenway, said Thursday it installed two high-definition cameras to livestream views of the American bald eagle nest.

The stream is live on the Dulles Greenway’s website, but there isn’t much to see other than a big pile of sticks — for now.

The eagles aren’t there, but they’re expected to return to their nest in November to begin the nesting process. Both birds have lived in Leesburg’s Dulles Greenway Wetlands since 2005.

TRIP II said it partnered with the American Eagle Foundation, Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy and HDOnTap to install the cameras, which are mounted on the nest tree.

The cameras are equipped with low-power infrared illuminators, which allow viewers to see the nest at night without disturbing the eagles.

“We believe that livestream camera programs create unprecedented opportunities to educate the public on the habitats and behaviors of bald eagles,” American Eagle Foundation Executive Director Jessica Hall said in a news release.

“This new camera located in the Dulles Greenway Wetlands offers a unique and exciting new educational viewing experience.”

The livestream features a chat function that allows viewers to comment and ask questions about the eagles too. The Dulles Greenway warns territorial disputes, sibling rivalries and predators at the nest may be difficult to watch.

“We are excited to offer our local community the opportunity to experience the beauty of the Wetland’s majestic bald eagles,” said TRIP II CEO Renée Hamilton.

“The Dulles Greenway is dedicated to actively caring for our local community and environment through our key sustainability initiatives, including the protection and support of the Wetlands and its’ wildlife.”