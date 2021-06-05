No decision made on Loudoun Co. teacher’s suspension over transgender comments

A decision awaits on the future of a Loudoun County, Virginia, schoolteacher who said he would refuse to say transgender pronouns.

A decision awaits on the future of a Loudoun County, Virginia, schoolteacher who said he would refuse to say transgender pronouns.

Tanner Cross, a physical education teacher at Leesburg Elementary filed a lawsuit against Loudoun County Public Schools after he was placed on paid administrative leave for refusing to address transgender students by their preferred pronouns.

Cross and the school board presented their sides Friday. His attorney argued Cross had the right under the First Amendment of the Constitution to express his views.

The judge’s written decision is expected on Monday.

Details of the meeting were first reported by WTOP’s news partner NBC Washington.

In a public hearing in late May, Cross told the Loudoun County School Board he would not follow a new drafted policy on addressing transgender students because it is against his religion.

“It’s lying to a child, it’s abuse to a child and it’s sinning against our God,” Cross said.

According to draft policy 8040, “LCPS staff shall allow gender-expansive or transgender students to use their chosen name and gender pronouns that reflect their gender identity without any substantiating evidence.”

Cross was placed on paid administrative leave following his comments.

His suspension has caused many in the state, including religious and political voices, to have their say on what should happen with the teacher and the drafted policy.