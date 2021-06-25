CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Most deaths now among unvaccinated | Fauci: 'It's almost like it's going to be two Americas' | Track the DC region's vaccine progress
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » New interchange in Leesburg…

New interchange in Leesburg will remove final stop light for Route 7 drivers

Neal Augenstein | naugenstein@wtop.com

June 25, 2021, 6:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

When the newly-built Battlefield Parkway interchange at Virginia Route 7 opens Monday, in Leesburg, it will spell the end of the final traffic light stopping drivers on one of the area’s busiest commuter routes.

After a ribbon-cutting ceremony, the new interchange will allow drivers on Route 7 to smoothly exit, and travel up-and-over the state highway on a new Battlefield Parkway bridge. The intersection of Battlefield Parkway at Route 7 has been closed since July 2020.

Opening the interchange also will prompt the removal of the traffic signal at nearby Cardinal Park Drive, the final light stopping drivers on Route 7.

In the past four years, traffic lights have been removed in Loudoun County at Ashburn Village Boulevard, Belmont Ridge Road and Lexington Drive, in an effort to improve the commute. More than 100,000 daily trips are taken on Route 7 in and out of Leesburg.

When the signal at Cardinal Park Drive is removed on Monday, it will mean a stoplight-free 30-mile stretch of Route 7 from Clarke County’s town of Berryville to Countryside Boulevard in Loudoun County’s Sterling.

The project includes a shared-use path, sidewalk, pedestrian signals and lighting along Battlefield, which will be completed this summer. New auxiliary lanes along eastbound Route 7 between the Leesburg Bypass and Rivercreek Parkway/Crosstrail Boulevard are expected to be completed this fall.

The $77.3 million project includes funds from the Northern Virginia Transportation Authority, federal, state, Loudoun County and the Town of Leesburg. The project is overseen by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Neal Augenstein

Neal Augenstein has been a reporter at WTOP since 1997. Through the years, Neal has covered many of the crimes and trials that have gripped the region. Neal's been pleased to receive awards over the years for hard news, feature reporting, use of sound and sports.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

OMB plummets in Best Places to Work rankings

Is IPv6 like the oil crisis of the 1970s? Much ado about nothing

Long-awaited federal employee whistleblower protections advance in key House committee

Biden creates sweeping diversity and inclusion initiative through new executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up