Community turns out in freezing rain to cheer Loudoun Co. deputy injured in January shooting

Dick Uliano

February 13, 2021, 9:03 PM

Well-wishers turned out in cold and icy weather to salute Loudoun County Sheriff’s Deputy Camron Gentry as he left Reston Hospital Center on Saturday, recovering from his shooting more than a month ago.

“The reception was just outstanding, it was just a crowd of people that were at the hospital, coming out in this bad weather…there must have been hundreds of people out there, it was just wonderful to see so much support,” said Loudoun County Sheriff Mike Chapman.

Deputy First Class Gentry was shot multiple times while taking a suspected shoplifter into custody Jan. 2, at the Walmart at Dulles Crossing Plaza. The sheriff’s office said the suspect also shot two of the store’s loss prevention officers.

The loss-prevention officers were released from the hospital in early January.

The gunman who fled the Walmart in an exchange of gunfire with another Loudoun County deputy sheriff was apprehended a little while later in Fairfax County.

Steven Thodos, 33 of Sterling is being held without bond, facing charges including two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Chapman praised the actions of other deputies on the scene that day including, Deputy First Class Charles Ewing, who provided life-saving measures to Deputy Gentry.

The community has been contributing to a GoFundMe page for Deputy Gentry which has set a goal of $125,000. As of Feb. 13, over $117,000 dollars had been raised.

“So much community support and I think that really is a reflection of the way people feel of Deputy Gentry and other members of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office,” Sheriff Chapman said.

