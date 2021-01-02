Suspect in custody after shooting three people, including Loudoun Co. deputy, in Sterling

A suspect is in custody after a shooting injured three people -- including a Loudoun County Sheriff's deputy -- in a Walmart in Sterling, Virginia Saturday evening.

The suspect was found crashing his vehicle into an area near Pregraves Court. He was arrested on Pennsboro Drive and taken to a local hospital to be treated for injuries in the incident.

According to a news release, the suspect was confronted by two loss prevention officers after observing him stealing items in the store. As he was taken to custody, the suspect fought back and pulled out a firearm.

The suspect fired multiple rounds at the two loss prevention officers as well as the deputy before attempting to flee. Another sheriff’s deputy chased and shot back and the suspect.

Despite being hit, the suspect was able to flee after jumping into a pickup truck near the store.

All three, the deputy and the two loss prevention officers, were taken to the hospital, Sheriff Michael Chapman said. They suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Fairfax County police had been searching for the suspect in Chantilly. The suspect was described as a Hispanic male with a pony tail, wearing a grey sweatshirt, grey sweatpants and black shoes.

Residents were asked to avoid the Dulles Crossing Plaza in Sterling, Virginia, after the shooting.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing and police said more details will be released as they become available.

Below is a map of the area where the incident occurred.