Sheriff’s deputy still in hospital after Walmart shooting in Sterling

Matt Small

January 4, 2021, 2:22 PM

A Loudoun County sheriff’s deputy is recovering in a hospital after Saturday’s shooting at a Walmart in Sterling, Virginia, officials said.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office said the deputy is hospitalized in “stable condition” after he was shot by a suspect, who also shot two Walmart workers at the Supercenter on Atlantic Boulevard at Dulles Town Crossing.

Both Walmart employees, a man and a woman, have since been released from the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect ran off after the shooting, the sheriff’s office said. Another sheriff’s deputy chased and shot back at him; he was later caught driving south on Route 28 by Fairfax County police officers.

The suspect has not been identified, and has been hospitalized in what the sheriff’s office called “stable condition.” Charges are pending, the office added.

“We’re deeply disturbed by Saturday’s incident and are praying for a quick recovery for both associates involved, as well as the police officer. Customer and associate safety is our top priority. We will continue to work closely with law enforcement during their investigations and hope the suspect will be brought to justice,” Walmart said in a statement to WTOP.

