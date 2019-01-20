KKK propaganda flyers appear in Leesburg ahead of MLK Day

According to police, residents of Leesburg, Virginia, began reporting propaganda flyers being distributed by people claiming to be members of the KKK around 8 a.m. on Sunday in downtown Leesburg.

According to police, residents of Leesburg, Virginia, began reporting propaganda flyers being distributed by people claiming to be members of the KKK around 8 a.m. on Sunday in downtown Leesburg.

Leesburg police said that the appearance of KKK propaganda is most likely due to the proximity to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which honors the life and legacy of the civil rights champion on his birthday.

WTOP reported similar incidents taking place in Leesburg around MLK Day last year, and again during some major holidays.

Leesburg police said that they will be working with local, state and federal investigators to identify potential threats to the community.

