KKK propaganda flyers appear in Leesburg ahead of MLK Day

By Zeke Hartner January 20, 2019 2:15 pm 01/20/2019 02:15pm
WASHINGTON — Police in Loudoun County are investigating reports of suspicious flyers that appear to be propaganda for the Ku Klux Klan.

According to police, residents of Leesburg, Virginia, began reporting propaganda flyers being distributed by people claiming to be members of the KKK around 8 a.m. on Sunday in downtown Leesburg.

Leesburg police said that the appearance of KKK propaganda is most likely due to the proximity to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which honors the life and legacy of the civil rights champion on his birthday.

WTOP reported similar incidents taking place in Leesburg around MLK Day last year, and again during some major holidays.

Leesburg police said that they will be working with local, state and federal investigators to identify potential threats to the community.

Topics:
KKK kkk flyers Latest News leesburg Leesburg Police Department Local News Loudoun County, VA News martin luther king jr. day Virginia
