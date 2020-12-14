Ex-boyfriend charged with murder of missing Va. woman

A Loudoun County, Virginia grand jury has charged the man last seen with pregnant 21-year-old Bethany Decker with murder.

The man who last saw pregnant 21-year-old Bethany Decker before she vanished nearly a decade ago has been indicted on a murder charge by a grand jury in Loudoun County, Virginia.

Ronald Roldan, 40, was indicted on a charge of second-degree murder Monday after previously being indicted for Decker’s abduction in November.

According to charging documents, Roldan was the last person to see Decker in their Ashburn apartment on Jan. 29, 2011, the day of her disappearance.

To this point, Loudoun County investigators have not provided any evidence that suggests Decker is dead. Conversely, they never developed any evidence that she was alive the day after she disappeared.

There are no records that indicate Decker, who was five months pregnant at the time, gave birth.

Prosecutors have not described how they intend to prove Decker was killed.

Roldan was previously charged with attempted murder in North Carolina after a 2014 domestic violence attack on his then-girlfriend, Vickey Willoughby. According to police, Willoughby shot him in self-defense twice. Roldan then grabbed her handgun and shot at her three times, hitting her in the head and leg. She lost an eye in the shooting.

He pleaded guilty in 2016 to two reduced charges — felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and felony assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

Roldan was extradited to Northern Virginia on the abduction charges related to Decker’s disappearance after serving four years of a six-year minimum sentence.

In Roldan’s arrest warrant, Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office detective Mark Bush said Roldan gave conflicting stories about what happened to Decker the day of her disappearance.

Roldan remains held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on no bond. He will make his first day in court via video conference on Tuesday.