Over $140K in smoking bongs seized at Dulles Airport

A shipment of over $140,000 worth of smoking bongs coming from China were seized at Washington Dulles International Airport, according to authorities.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said in a news release that they initially flagged the shipment of 41 boxes containing 8,387 glass and silicone smoking pipes and bongs on Sept. 8.

Officials valued the drug paraphernalia, which is prohibited from being imported into the U.S. per federal law, at $142,495.

Authorities said that the shipment was heading to an address in Los Angeles, California.

“Customs and Border Protection remains committed to facilitating lawful trade while identifying consumer goods that violate U.S. laws or illicit products that can potentially harm our nation’s citizens,” said Casey Durst, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office in the release.

“Legitimate international trade helps to sustain our nation’s economic vitality and security.”