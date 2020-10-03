CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 rocks campaign trail | US panel tackles vaccine priorities | Latest virus test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » Loudoun County, VA News » Over $140K in smoking…

Over $140K in smoking bongs seized at Dulles Airport

Matthew Delaney

October 3, 2020, 7:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A shipment of over $140,000 worth of smoking bongs coming from China were seized at Washington Dulles International Airport, according to authorities.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers said in a news release that they initially flagged the shipment of 41 boxes containing 8,387 glass and silicone smoking pipes and bongs on Sept. 8.

Officials valued the drug paraphernalia, which is prohibited from being imported into the U.S. per federal law, at $142,495.

Authorities said that the shipment was heading to an address in Los Angeles, California.

“Customs and Border Protection remains committed to facilitating lawful trade while identifying consumer goods that violate U.S. laws or illicit products that can potentially harm our nation’s citizens,” said Casey Durst, Director of Field Operations for CBP’s Baltimore Field Office in the release.

“Legitimate international trade helps to sustain our nation’s economic vitality and security.”

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up