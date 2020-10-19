CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC CAN exposure app launches Tuesday | DC adds states to high-risk list | Latest test results in DC region
Loudoun Co. teacher accused of public intoxication

WTOP Staff

October 19, 2020, 8:39 PM

A teacher at J. Michael Lunsford Middle School, in South Riding, Virginia, has been charged with public intoxication, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

Shortly before 10 a.m. Monday, a school staffer told a LCSO school resource officer that a teacher there might be intoxicated.

The teacher, Sarah A. Curzon, 45, was charged with public intoxication. According to the sheriff’s office, she had no contact with students, as they were not in school Monday.

The school’s principal, Carrie Simms, sent an email to family members.

“I can tell you that there was no threat to any students or staff members who were on the property, and the matter was quickly resolved with no disruption to other activities occurring at the school,” she wrote.

According to the sheriff’s office, Curzon is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.

