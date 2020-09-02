Loudoun County moving toward gun ban in county spaces

Loudoun County, Virginia, is moving toward a ban on firearms on county property, including inside government buildings, in county parks and at county-sponsored events.

After the Virginia General Assembly, under a new Democratic majority, gave communities the right earlier this year to regulate firearms on local government property, the City of Alexandria swiftly enacted a ban in June, and Arlington County has a similar ban under consideration.

At Tuesday night’s meeting of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors, during a public comment period, residents had the chance to speak out.

“Allowing firearms in places where children play and permitted public events like crowded demonstrations puts us all at risk. We know that the presence of a firearm can turn a simple disagreement into a deadly incident. The firearm can be accidentally fired. Guns do not belong in public spaces,” Elizabeth Coppage said.

Opponents of the ban argued that new gun regulations are unnecessary.

“There’s simply zero evidence to advocate for further restrictions on carrying firearms on county-owned property, beyond those currently in place. There’ve been no incidents or circumstances to date that would warrant this board to further restrict the lawful rights of gun owners in Loudoun County,” Greg Stone said.

The board voted 6 to 2, with one member abstaining to direct the board’s staff to write a proposed ordinance banning firearms in public spaces, which the board can review and consider.