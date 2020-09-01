1 dead after crash on US 15 in rural Loudoun County

Virginia State Police troopers responded to a serious crash along a rural stretch of U.S. 15 near Lucketts, between Montresor Road and Newvalley Church Road, just before 1 a.m.

One person is dead after a crash involving three vehicles on U.S. Route 15 in Loudoun County, Virginia, on Tuesday.

Virginia State Police troopers responded to a serious crash along a rural stretch of U.S. 15 near Lucketts, between Montresor Road and Newvalley Church Road, just before 1 a.m., according to a spokeswoman for the agency.

There is one confirmed fatality. The person’s identity had not been made public as of Tuesday morning.

The WTOP Traffic Center reports U.S. 15 was closed to all traffic between Newvalley Church Road and Montresor Road for a crash reconstruction for more than seven hours.

Traffic was rerouted onto Montresor Road — a narrow dirt road, where commuters are faced with lingering delays after a second crash involving a vehicle in a ditch that had forced the detour itself to close until around 6:30 a.m.

